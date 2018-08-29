HOUSTON – Houston police confirm at least one person has died in a violent collision on I-10 East.

The crash happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, shutting down all eastbound lanes near the 610 Loop, according to Houston TranStar.

Photos: Deadly crash involving Jeep on I-10 East in Houston

Photos: Deadly crash involving Jeep on I-10 East in Houston
01 / 05
Houston police confirm one person has died after he or she was transported from the scene of a violent crash on I-10 the East Freeway early Wednesday morning.
02 / 05
Houston police confirm one person has died after he or she was transported from the scene of a violent crash on I-10 the East Freeway early Wednesday morning.
03 / 05
Houston police confirm one person has died after he or she was transported from the scene of a violent crash on I-10 the East Freeway early Wednesday morning.
04 / 05
Houston police confirm one person has died after he or she was transported from the scene of a violent crash on I-10 the East Freeway early Wednesday morning.
05 / 05
Houston police confirm one person has died after he or she was transported from the scene of a violent crash on I-10 the East Freeway early Wednesday morning.

Views from Air 11 show a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the back of a small sedan. The rear of the car was destroyed.

HPD says one person was transported from the scene and later died.

As of 9:30 a.m. the investigation was still underway with all lanes of the freeway eastbound shut down between McCarty and Mercury.

Maps: View Houston traffic updates

© 2018 KHOU