HOUSTON – Houston police confirm at least one person has died in a violent collision on I-10 East.
The crash happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, shutting down all eastbound lanes near the 610 Loop, according to Houston TranStar.
Photos: Deadly crash involving Jeep on I-10 East in Houston
Photos: Deadly crash involving Jeep on I-10 East in Houston
Views from Air 11 show a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the back of a small sedan. The rear of the car was destroyed.
HPD says one person was transported from the scene and later died.
As of 9:30 a.m. the investigation was still underway with all lanes of the freeway eastbound shut down between McCarty and Mercury.
Maps: View Houston traffic updates
© 2018 KHOU