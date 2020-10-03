FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in a wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at about 12:20 a.m. on Highway 99/Grand Parkway near W. Bellfort.

The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was heading northbound in the southbound lanes when the driver collided head-on with another vehicle. It's not yet confirmed how or why the vehicle was heading in the wrong direction.

A sheriff's deputy said they actually saw the vehicle going the wrong direction before the crash occurred, but officials were unable to stop the driver before it was too late.

The crash appeared to involve a full size pickup truck and a small white Chevrolet sedan. The front of the sedan was crushed, and the pickup flipped on its side.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours overnight.

At this time the names of those involved have not been released, nor have officials said which vehicle was heading in the wrong direction.

The sheriff’s office said Texas DPS would investigate the crash.

As of 4:30 a.m. the roadway was open again, according to Houston TranStar.

