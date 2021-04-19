1 killed in fiery big rig crash on ramp from I-10 to I-69 near downtown

The closure will likely last for several more hours as the cleanup has not even begun.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating deadly crash involving a big rig on a major interchange near downtown.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, closing the ramp from I-10 heading westbound to I-69 the Eastex Freeway. As of 9 a.m. the closure was still in effect.

Further details about the crash were not immediately released.

Houston TranStar reported only one vehicle was involved, and views from Air 11 showed what was left of the burned tanker truck, which was still on the ramp more than three hours later.

It appeared the big rig flipped while taking a curve in the ramp, although police have not discussed an official cause.