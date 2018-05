WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Police have responded to a fatal collision involving a truck and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 in Waller County Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, at least one person was killed in the collision near Woods.

Views from Air 11 show that the truck crashed into the back of the trailer heading east.

Traffic is getting by on one lane as of 6:30 a.m.

