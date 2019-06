HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly crash in southeast Houston at a restaurant.

Views from Air 11 show a small white SUV plowed into the side of the Medi Grill restaurant on MLK Boulevard.

The vehicle went entirely inside the restaurant and came to a stop in a narrow space between two support columns.

It's unclear if the person who died was inside the vehicle or someone inside the restaurant.

