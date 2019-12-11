HOUSTON — Selling your home is stressful, but iBuyers say it doesn’t have to be that way.

The “I” stands for instant.

An iBuyer is a company that uses technology to estimate the value of a home and can make you an offer within a few days, usually without even stepping foot in your home.

Sounds too good to be true, right?

We decided to take a look at the pros and cons of the iBuying process with companies like Opendoor, Zillow, and Offerpad.

The pros

First, you go to their website and answer questions about your home.

Within a day or two, you get a cash offer that’s valid for a certain amount of time.

The company does an in-person home evaluation.

Finally, you pick a close date.

Each company has its own perks, with some offering flexible move out days and others paying for your movers.

The cons

So, what are the cons?

The convenience comes at a cost.

iBuyer fees are higher than what you’d pay a traditional realtor.

Their offers can also be lower than what you’d get by selling the old-fashioned way.

On the flip side, getting an instant offer means you save yourself the stress of watching your home sit on the market for days, weeks or even months.

