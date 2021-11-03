What to know about Roblox before you start investing | Connect the Dots

Roblox has gone public letting parents buy a piece of their kid's favorite platform. But experts are offering a word of caution.

If you are a parent of kids of a certain age you have probably heard of Roblox, and now you could possibly cash in on your child's gaming obsession.

Roblox is an online platform for user-generated games. In fact, it is already the world's largest user-generated game site attracting mostly tweens.

It is free to play but you do have to pull out the credit card to get the in-game currency called Robux.

Thanks to the diversity of the games and the variety of devices you can play on, it was already popular -- then the pandemic hit.

When children went into lockdown, Roblox exploded. Thanks in part to the fact you could play with friends. But also because you could visit virtual theme parks, birthday parties and even concerts.

According to the New York Times, last year over 32 million people a day logged onto the site, double the previous year.

With pandemic restrictions easing, gaming behavior may change.

Roblox has a plan to attract new users by going after an international audience and older gamers. But it will take time to see if their popularity last post-pandemic.