HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published May 14, 2019*

The fifth generation of mobile communications is hitting the streets of Houston.

New York-based Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) announced on Nov. 19 that customers can now access its 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of Houston, Boston and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, following up on its promise to bring 5G to mobile customers in more cities by the end of the year.

In Houston, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in the East Downtown, Uptown, Greenway Plaza, Museum District and Rice Village areas as well as around landmarks such as The Galleria mall, NRG Stadium, BBVA Stadium and Rice Stadium.

To read more about what 5G means for Houston, visit the Houston Business Journal

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter