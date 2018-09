HOUSTON - Starting Thursday, Houstonians can sign up for Verizon’s new 5G home broadband internet service.

This is not the 5G cell service, which is still in the works. The super fast new service for your home goes live on Oct. 1.

Those interested can visit firston5g.com to see if they qualify.

Houston is the first city in Texas to get the service. 5G speeds on smartphones don’t come out until next year.

© 2018 KHOU