HOUSTON — United Airlines maintenance crews are always on the move. The summer months are especially busy.

"The departures during summer are always higher," said Maintenance Shift Manager David Caster.

But now there's a new tool helping get you to your destinations a lot faster.

"Technicians will use the iPad to actually work the aircraft," said Caster.

Caster says United Airlines is the only U.S. airline using iPad technology for aircraft maintenance. It debuted the iPads earlier this year. There are 6,000 in airports around the world. 600 alone at Bush Airport.

"This is a game changer for anything aviation," said Caster.

The iPads significantly cut down on delays, shaving a minimum of 17 to 18 minutes off maintenance repairs. That gets you on your way 50 percent faster.

"The iPads give us that edge," said Caster. "It gives us efficiency we need that allows us to operate in a safe and on time manner."

Now pilots can send in maintenance requests or issues to techs on the ground, so crews know what they'll need for a fix before the plane even touches down.

"At any given time they have everything they need in 1 product," said Caster.

Believe it or not, other U.S. airlines still using paper logbooks.

"It's all about efficiency for us," said Caster.

United technicians say this small gadget is a big step forward and one of the unexpected keys to cutting down on travel time. So far it's working. This July United saw a 23 percent reduction in delay time caused by maintenance issues.

