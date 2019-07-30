Sony will soon launch a weird and potentially wonderful way to help us survive Houston’s summer sauna.
The Reon Pocket is a wearable air conditioner about the size of a smartphone. It’s hidden in a pocket on the back of a t-shirt.
Sony says it can lower your body temperature by 23 degrees, using a smartphone app. It can also raise your temperature.
The Reon Pocket’s crowdfunding goal has already been reached.
Prices are expected to start around $117, according to USA Today.
It will be available here sometime in 2020, according to reports.
