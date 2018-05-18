As another school shooting left more American children dead Friday morning, the tragic news quickly spread on social media:
To the students, families, teachers of Santa Fe High School, all of those affected and the entire community: We are with you, you are in our prayers, and you're in the prayers of the American people. pic.twitter.com/8bhPWyK7vR— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 18, 2018
To the students and faculty of Santa Fe High School, we are with you. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3DYXOhmwsP— March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) May 18, 2018
Today is my last day of school at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high and I find out there’s been a shooting in Texas at Santa Fe high school. My heart aches for them. 💔— Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) May 18, 2018
Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Santa Fe and the students and families at Santa Fe High School.— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) May 18, 2018
My prayers go out to everyone affected by the Santa Fe School shooting. Something needs to change. kids should not have to fear for their life while going to school, they should feel safe. We need control— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) May 18, 2018
It is our moral obligation to protect the vulnerable. The adults, the politicians, are responsible for the safety of children. @GabbyGiffords and I are devastated for the Santa Fe community. I lived in that area for over 15 years. It's just 10 miles from the Johnson Space Center.— Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) May 18, 2018
My heart is broken and my prayers are with the students, parents, faculty and first responders at Santa Fe High School. The work of the Federal Commission on School Safety remains urgent. This trend cannot continue. Our nation must come together to keep our students safe. pic.twitter.com/s5u4tcgtDP— Betsy DeVos (@BetsyDeVosED) May 18, 2018
My heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 18, 2018
Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials. https://t.co/5Un3Y4IA86— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 18, 2018
Thinking of our neighbors in Santa Fe from @ToyotaCenter— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 18, 2018
Praying for Santa Fe, This is just out of control. When will this nightmare end?— Todrick Hall (@todrick) May 18, 2018
Santa Fe High School student: "As soon as the alarms went off, everybody started running outside -- and next thing you know...you hear 'boom, boom, boom.' And I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest forest, so I could hide and called my mom." https://t.co/RKzmCQIVNi pic.twitter.com/eaNWF0uoDN— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2018
“Thoughts and prayers” right? Just horrible. Kids have to be able to go to school and be safe...— Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 18, 2018
Santa Fe HS student Suzannah Salazar says her sister was in art class where shooting is said to have occurred. She hasn’t heard from her. She hopes she lost her phone. Keep her in your thoughts #khou11 pic.twitter.com/tV8qG9oyHL— Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) May 18, 2018
Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices.— Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018
School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018
My heart and concerns are with #SantaFe students, parents, faculty and law enforcement as we watch this sad campus shooting unfold. #SantaFeHighSchool— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 18, 2018
Sending our children to school should not cause anxiety and fear. As always, broken hearted and miserable for the families of this tragedy. We DO NOT HAVE TO LIVE THIS WAY. Donate to @Everytown Call your reps and DEMAND CHANGE. #DoSomething https://t.co/n2C3ny4EuS— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) May 18, 2018
Absolutely horrific.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018
I’m on my way to Santa Fe High School. Will be briefed soon. Press conference at 1:00 to provide update. https://t.co/ayXt9n3KRA— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2018
For the love of God, another #schoolshooting. Why oh why is this narrative now normal in 2018 - my heart is breaking for the #SantaFe students and their families. Stop focusing on MS13 & focus on ending these horrific school shootings. These are OUR kids! #SantaFeSchoolShooting— Sam Schacher (@SamSchacher) May 18, 2018
One is in custody, a second one detained. An injured police officer is being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018
. @CBS News has confirmed through law enforcement sources that at least 8 people were killed in the #SantaFeSchoolShooting (outside of Houston). Undetermined how many are students/staff.— Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) May 18, 2018
Definition of insanity: keep doing nothing & expecting a different result. Just post this and move on. #SantaFeSchoolShooting pic.twitter.com/gLor5qwYa9— michael hathoot (@MHathoot) May 18, 2018
RELATED LINKS:
WATCH LIVE: At least 8 killed in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe HS student: 'People were crying and screaming everywhere'
'Everybody yelling 'run, go, as fast as you can' | Santa Fe student describes shooting
SANTA FE SHOOTING: Students say they saw kid with gun, fire alarm pulled
Social media reacts to Santa Fe HS shooting
VIDEO:
Sheriff gives update on situation following Santa Fe High School shooting