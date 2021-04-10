Social media challenge asks users to quit social media for 25 days to earn $2,500

After Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for hours this week, some might feel capable of fulfilling the challenge.

Think you can stay off of social media for 25 days?

Then you might be up for the social media detox challenge. All Home Connections is creating a new challenge where users take a break from social media with a chance to get paid $2,500.

While Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for six hours Monday, many users took to Twitter to express relief in the break from the social media apps.

A social media break is such an energizer! — Thee HeadGirl✨🇺🇬 (@Mwanaisha_Musa) October 5, 2021

It's time for us all to take a social media break anyway — Jaz'oynce Targaryen (@Miss_Dalisa) October 4, 2021

So why not earn cash for it?

The purpose of the challenge is to encourage healthy use of social media — like social "notworking" vs. engaging meaningfully.

Those who enter will have to complete four steps:

Step 1: Spend five days tracking their mood while using social media as normal. Learn the latest TikTok dance and double-tap to their heart’s content...if they want.

Step 2: For 25 days, delete social media apps from their phone and tablet. That means resisting the temptation to peek on their computer or over a friend’s shoulder.

Step 3: For those 25 days, set goals and work on them regularly. Continue tracking their mood and activities on the provided app and task sheet.

Step 4: At the end of the month, share how the detox affected them in a short write-up or video. Epiphanies welcome but not required.

Sounds easy enough right?

The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Click here for more information on how to sign up.

Researchers have found that while social media apps do supply ways for users to communicate with friends and family far away, network and promote worthwhile causes, there is a downside.