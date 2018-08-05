A major fiber cut led to a huge outage for T-Mobile customers in the Houston area on Tuesday, according to the company's Chief Technology Officer. After several hours, service was restored around 6:30 p.m.

Neville Ray, the CTO at T-Mobile, tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "We’re seeing impact to our service in the Houston area due to a major fiber cut. Engineers are engaged and working with our transport partner to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience."

We’re seeing impact to our service in the Houston area due to a major fiber cut. Engineers are engaged and working with our transport partner to get this resolved as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience. — Neville (@NevilleRay) May 8, 2018

Ray tweeted an update at 5:25 p.m., "UPDATE: Engineers continue to work with our transport partner. Crews are making repairs and anticipate some service restoration in the next few hours. Thank you again for your patience."

UPDATE: Engineers continue to work with our transport partner. Crews are making repairs and anticipate some service restoration in the next few hours. Thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/qWCeKQzDaC — Neville (@NevilleRay) May 8, 2018

At 6:34 p.m. Ray tweeted a second update saying service had been restored, "UPDATE: service has been restored. If you’re still experiencing issues please power cycle your device. Apologies for the disruption this afternoon!!"

UPDATE: service has been restored. If you’re still experiencing issues please power cycle your device. Apologies for the disruption this afternoon!! https://t.co/ggSOBtx3wV — Neville (@NevilleRay) May 8, 2018

It's unclear just how many customers were affected by the outage.

© 2018 KHOU