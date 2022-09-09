STEM Carnival free to the public this weekend

This Saturday will be the first free STEM Carnival at the Harriet and Joe Foster YMCA.

HOUSTON — When it comes to learning, you can never start your kids too early. One local mom is taking that to a whole new level. She and her kids love science and love sharing about it, too.

Now, they're about to give your family a chance to jump-start your education, too.

Crystal Lister is a graduate of Texas A&M University and she has a passion for learning that outgrew college and become a big part of her personal life.

"Early exposure to STEM. That is our goal. That is our passion," Lister said. STEM stands for "science, technology, engineering, and mathematics."

Lister's passion is something she's passed on to her little girls with their popular science experiments on their YouTube channel Mommy and Me: The Listers. She's now hoping to spread that love of science even further.

"It has started in the home and now we're bringing (it) to the community. We finally decided to take our YouTube channel on the road with this larger-than-life community event,” she said.

"Bring those babies out so we can expose them to this STEM education early on. I'm talking technology, coding, robotics, math challenges, drones, hands-on science messy play," she said.

If you can't attend this upcoming weekend, that's OK. Join them on their YouTube channel for science experiments all the time.

Krissy Lister is just 3 years old and stars on the channel along with her 1-year-old sister Kinsley.

Crystal Lister said what started as a way to connect learning with fun for her kids can be so much more.

"That’s the goal to educate the masses by educating my children and educating the community," she said. "If you can see it you can be it."