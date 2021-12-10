William Shatner ready for voyage to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard

On Wednesday, William Shatner will boldly go where no 90-year-old man has gone before.

VAN HORN, Texas — On Wednesday morning, Captain James T. Kirk isn't riding the Enterprise into space.

For this mission, he'll be aboard New Shepard.

Soon, William Shatner will boldly go where no 90-year-old man has gone before.

"I plan to look out the window with my nose pressed against the window," Shatner said. "The only thing I don't want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me."

Shatner shared his plan for the final frontier on Twitter by writing, “I'm going to be a rocket man!"

Reaction

"What was your initial reaction when you saw William Shatner was going up?" KHOU 11's Xavier Walton asked retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson.

"I think my honest reaction was, 'that figures,'" Anderson said.

Anderson has called the ISS home twice.

Tweeting with Captain Kirk

Anderson tweeted at Shatner after the announcement.

Captain Kirk's response: "Snack bars in space? How is the cell service?"

“I always watched (Star Trek) as a kid,” Anderson said.

"And now you're tweeting with Captain Kirk. How cool is that?" Walton asked.