When will NASA, SpaceX try again for launch?

The launch was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, but weather forced a change of plans.

HOUSTON — Bad weather delayed Wednesday's launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket ship.

The historic launch will have to wait until Saturday for the next liftoff window. The launch is seen as a giant leap forward for the booming business of commercial space travel. The next try for a successful liftoff is scheduled for 3:22 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were scheduled to ride into orbit aboard the brand-new Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket, taking off for the International Space Station at 4:33 p.m. EDT from the same launch pad used by the Apollo moon missions a half-century ago.

The flight would mark the first time a private company sent humans into orbit.

It would also be the first time in nearly a decade that the United States launched astronauts into orbit from U.S. soil. Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian spaceships launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts to and from the space station.

“We're launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil. We haven't done this really since 2011, so this is a unique moment in time,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

