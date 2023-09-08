x
Space

The Starlink 'satellite train' is visible over Houston tonight and tomorrow

The network of satellites developed by SpaceX are sometimes mistaken for UFOs.

HOUSTON — You might be able to catch a glimpse of the Starlink "satellite train" over Houston tonight and Friday night. 

Starlink is a network of satellites developed by SpaceX to bring low-cost internet to remote locations. There are over 4,500 Starlink satellites currently in orbit about 340 miles above Earth. 

Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 8 when the Starlink satellites were visible over Texas.

On a clear night, if you look up at the right time, you might see a parade of satellites strung across the sky. 

They're often mistaken for UFOs. 

Bright views

According to a Starlink tracker, the "train" will be bright over Houston for the next two nights. 

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. from northwest to east

Friday at 8:38 p.m. from northwest to south

Average views

If you're an early bird, you can head outside for a dimmer view the next few mornings.

  • Friday at 5:21 a.m. from north to northeast
  • Sat. at 6:09 a..m. from west to northeast 
  • Sunday at 5:26 a.m. from north to northeast and again at 6:05 a.m. from northwest to southeast
  • Monday at 5:53 a.m. from west to southeast

Viewing windows range from two minutes to seven minutes.

August Starlink sightings

On August 8, a lot of people saw the string of lights over the Southeast Texas sky after 15 Starlink satellites were launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Several viewers shared videos and wondered what they were.

