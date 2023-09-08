What was the strange line of lights in the Houston sky? | Viewers share videos

Several viewers shared videos showing a series of lights spotted in the skies over the Houston area Tuesday night.

HOUSTON — Did you see the line of lights in the Southeast Texas sky Tuesday night? Several viewers shared videos showing a series of lights spotted in the skies over the Houston area wondering what they were.

What were those mysterious lights? Well, they were likely the Starlink satellites launched from California Monday night.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched 15 Starlink satellites to a low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This was the fifth launch and landing for this Falcon 9.

What are the Starlink satellites?

Starlink is a network of satellites developed by SpaceX with the goal of bringing low-cost internet to remote locations.

As of Aug. 8, there are 4,575 Starlink satellites in orbit, according to astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who tracks the constellation on his website. He reports that 4,544 of them are working.

The satellites have a low-Earth orbit of about 341 miles, according to SpaceX.