A total solar eclipse is happening in South America Monday. Here's how to watch in Houston.

A total solar eclipse is happening Monday and South America is in the direct path of totality.

This means observers in South America will be able to directly see when the sun's light is completely blocked by the moon's shadow.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will stretch from Saavedra, Chile to Salina del Eje, Argentina. The path of totality has an average width of 56 miles (90 km) and anyone at the centerline of the totality path will have about 2 minutes 10 seconds of totality if weather permits.

Observers outside the path, Southern Chile and Argentina, will still see a partial solar eclipse, which is where the moon covers part of the sun's disk.

And to make things even better, this year, the solar eclipse is happening at the same time as the Geminids meteor shower.

From Dec. 4 to 17, the Geminids meteor shower is making a pass through Earth's atmosphere.

WHERE TO WATCH THE 2020 TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

The best viewing spot for an eclipse is a clear, dark spot with a good view of the sky -- away from city lights.

Considering this eclipse will only be visible in South America, NASA will broadcast the event live on their website starting at 8:40 a.m. local time for all to see.

The total eclipse is set for 10:02 a.m. CT.

We will stream live on this page.

HOW TO WATCH AN ECLIPSE

The safest way to watch an eclipse is with special eclipse glasses. NASA says you never want to look directly at the sun without appropriate eyewear. Heads up, regular sunglasses are NOT appropriate eyewear.

WHEN WILL THE NEXT TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE HAPPEN?

The next total solar eclipse visible over South America will be on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The next solar eclipses in the U.S. are on Saturday, October 14, 2023 (Annular Solar Eclipse) and Monday, April 8, 2024 (Total Solar Eclipse).