SpaceX Ax-2 crew returns to Earth after after 8-day trip to International Space Station

HOUSTON — Four people aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule made their way back to Earth Tuesday after spending a historic weeklong mission in space.

The crew, including former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 21.

They spent eight days conducting experiments and research before departing from the International Space Station on Tuesday to descend to Earth.

Whitson commanded the spaceflight and became the first woman to do so. The other three travelers were paying customers, including two Saudi Arabians and American John Shoffner, who made his fortune in the international telecom business.

This was the second private, commercial flight to the ISS organized by Houston company, Axiom Space.

Axiom's goal is to make these kinds of missions routine, offering more opportunities for people who are not professional astronauts to experience space.