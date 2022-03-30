Record-breaking NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to Earth

Vande Hei broke the record for longest spaceflight by an American astronaut. The previous record was 340 days by Scott Kelly.

HOUSTON — Wednesday was a big day for NASA as American astronaut Mark Vande Hei returned to Earth.

Vande Hei's capsule was scheduled to touch down in Kazakhstan at 6:28 a.m. Houston time and landed on time in the landing zone.

Overnight, Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts loaded into Soyuz capsule to begin the journey back to Earth.

Vande Hei broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut, but there were some major concerns he might not return on time.

Vande Hei returned Wednesday morning in a Russian spacecraft.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, questions surfaced about whether the Russians might leave him on the International Space Station after tensions ramped up between the United States and Russia.

To make matters worse, the head of the Russian space agency even made threats about the future of the Russian and U.S. space partnership.

Russia eventually issued an official statement that Vande Hei would be returning to Earth as planned, and NASA said its partnership with the Russian space agency is continuing.

After landing in Kazakhstan, Vande Hei will board a Gulfstream jet and return to Houston.