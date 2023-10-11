NASA to unveil asteroid sample brought back to Earth from deep space | Stream at 10 a.m.

NASA scientists hope the pebbles and dust recovered can provide clues about Earth's origins.

HOUSTON — NASA is set to publicly unveil an asteroid sample Wednesday that traveled billions of miles on its seven-year journey back to Earth.

KHOU 11 will livestream the unveiling at 10 a.m. Central time.

After landing safely in Utah late last month, the samples from asteroid Bennu were brought all the way to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA scientists hope the pebbles and dust recovered can provide clues about Earth's origins. Scientists will catalog what they have from the sample and study parts of it for the next two years. They’ll also distribute samples to other scientists around the world over time. Seventy percent of the sample will remain stored for future generations to study.

“We're looking for clues as to why Earth is a habitable world, this rare jewel in outer space that has oceans, it has a protective atmosphere,” Dante Lauretta, the mission's lead scientist, said. “We think all of those materials were brought by these carbon-rich asteroids very early in our planetary system formation.”