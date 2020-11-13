Houston astronaut launching to ISS on SpaceX's Dragon capsule Saturday

Shannon Walker, a Houstonian and Rice University graduate, is headed to the International Space Station Saturday from Florida.

HOUSTON — On Saturday, four astronauts will launch to the International Space Station from a historic launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

One of those astronauts is Houstonian and Rice University alumni Dr. Shannon Walker.

Dr. Walker was assigned to the NASA Crew-1 mission in February 2020. She and her crew will launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle to the Space Station where she will serve as a Flight Engineer on the ISS for her second long-duration mission.

Who is Shannon Walker?

Dr. Walker was born in June 4, 1965 in Houston, TX. She is married to astronaut Andy Thomas.

Dr. Walker graduated from Westbury Senior High and received her bachelor and master's degree at Rice University.

She began her professional career at the Johnson Space Center (JSC) in 1987 as a Robotics Flight Controller for the Space Shuttle Program. She then went on to serve as a Flight Engineer for Expedition 24/25, a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station that lasted 163 days.

In 1999, Dr. Walker moved to Moscow, Russia to work with the Russian Space Agency and its contractors in the areas of avionics integration for the Station as well as setting up a program of integrated problem solving amongst the International Partners.

She returned to Houston after a year in Russia and became the technical lead for the station MER as well as the Deputy Manager of the On Orbit Engineering Office.

In 2004, Dr. Walker was selected by NASA to be an astronaut.

