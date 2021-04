Elon Musk's proposal included a lunar lander based on its Starship design. That's the one being tested in South Texas right now.

HOUSTON — SpaceX has beat out Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Dynetics to be part of NASA's Artemis program.

For the next phase, NASA and SpaceX will continue with test missions before humans get on board.