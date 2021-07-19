Countdown to liftoff | Blue Origin prepares for New Shepherd launch

The energy can be felt as the launch nears. It's scheduled to happen Tuesday morning.

"Hopefully, it gives us the innovation we need as humanity to go beyond where we are and get better and better," Daniel Sanchez said.

The normally quiet West Texas town is humming like a big city these days. In Van Horn, you can feel the energy in the air.

"Oh, we are so excited!" Van Horn resident Clara Donovan said.

There's a sign of what's to come everywhere you look.

Even a postbox to space. It was created by students from Van Horn High School and Blue Origin volunteers. The space box collects postcards and Blue Origin will take them to space and back.

When asked if he would risk all of his money on a project such as the trip to space, Sebastian Sanchez said he would do other things with his money if he was the richest man in the world.

"I wouldn't. I would get a lot more money and save that money and put it in the bank," Sanchez said.

Something the Van Horn community can bank on is Blue Origin and the impact it's having on future generations.

"It's helpful to the young people, to the young entrepreneurs, young scientists," David Morales said. "I think he sets a great example for them."