NASA reschedules Artemis I launch for Saturday

The two-hour launch window will open at 1:17 p.m. Saturday, Houston time, NASA tweeted.

FLORIDA, USA — NASA has announced a new launch date for the Artemis I Moon Mission.

After the initial launch was scrubbed Monday because of engine troubles and other issues, the agency said its targeting Saturday for the launch of the flight test around the Moon.

Managers said Tuesday they are changing fueling procedures to prevent issues that happened during the initial launch attempt.

Weather will be a factor for the second-launch attempt since the agency will have to navigate around scattered showers around Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

Once launched, the unmanned spacecraft will travel more than a million miles around the moon for 42 days.

To the moon and beyond

The mission, when it happens, will be the first flight in NASA's Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.

NASA said the Artemis 1 mission will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration.

It's a critical test drive, of sorts, to check out the Orion spacecraft in a spaceflight environment and how it performs on its re-entry, splashdown and recovery. NASA said a successful mission will demonstrate its capability to "extend human existence to the moon and beyond."

"When we think about Artemis, we focus a lot on the moon," said chief astronaut Reid Wiseman. "But I just want everybody in this room and everybody watching to remember our sights are not set on the Moon. Our sights are set clearly on Mars."

Artemis 1 mission details

Launch date: Saturday, September 3

Launch window: Start time 2:17 p.m. ET

Mission duration: 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes

Total distance traveled: 1.3 million miles

Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)

Splashdown: Oct. 10, 2022

The Orion is "most powerful rocket in the world and will fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown," according to NASA. The SLS rocket will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust during liftoff as it launches the nearly six-million-pounds Orion to orbit.

"Our teams have been working extremely hard for a very, very long time to get to this point and this is very special and we’re extremely excited,” said Artemis I flight director Rick LaBrode.

Unlike the Apollo missions to the moon in the late 60s and 70s, Orion will travel thousands of miles beyond the moon during the four to six-week mission.

“This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission.”

To the moon and back

As Orion continues on its path from Earth orbit to the moon, it will be propelled by a service module provided by the European Space Agency. On future missions, the module will provide housing, air and water for astronauts.

To talk with mission control in Houston, Orion will communicate through the Deep Space Network.

The outbound trip to the moon will take several days. During this period, it will collect data and allow mission controllers to assess its performance.

After four to six weeks and a total distance traveled exceeding 1.3 million miles, the mission will end with a test of Orion’s capability to return safely to the Earth.