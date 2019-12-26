HOUSTON — The gifts are open, the relatives are gone and your live Christmas tree is quickly becoming a fire hazard.
Fortunately, the City of Houston has dozens of places you can take those dying trees for recycling.
Westpark Consumer Recycling Center
Open Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Jan. 1)
Neighborhood Depositories
Open Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Central Neighborhood Depository - 2240 Central St.
Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository - 5565 Kirkpatrick
Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository - 14400 Sommermeyer
N. Main Neighborhood Depository - 9003 N. Main
Southwest Neighborhood Depository - 10785 SW Freeway
Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository - 5100 Sunbeam
Living Earth
Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon
(Closed December 31 and January 1)
Living Earth - 5802 Crawford Rd.
Living Earth - 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
Living Earth - 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
Living Earth - 12202 Cutten Road
Living Earth - 16138 Highway 6
Living Earth - 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
Living Earth - 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
Living Earth - 10310 Beaumont Highway
Living Earth - 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX
Living Earth -20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX
Living Earth - 1000 FM 1266, Dickinson TX
Living Earth – 16955 Katy- Hockley Rd
Living Earth – 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX
Others
Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kingwood Branch Library – Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
Doss Park 2500 Frick Road (gates close at 5 p.m.)
Memorial Park (Ball Fields 4 and 5) - 7300 Memorial Drive
T.C. Jester Park - 4200 T.C. Jester West
Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off – Hwy6 3 at Brantley Road
The Ground Up - 9945 Windfern Road (Dec. 30 - Jan. 31)
The Ground Up - 19102 FM 1093 Road in Richmond
City of Bellaire - Baldwin Ave. at Edith St. (Dec. 26 through Jan. 12)
