HFD planning prescribed fire at Houston Arboretum near West Loop, Woodway Drive

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department is planning a prescribed fire at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center on Thursday.

HFD will be working with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and HANC in order to reduce "potential fire threats, due to years of vegetation accumulation."

The arboretum is located along the West Loop at Woodway Drive.

"Years of vegetation accumulation presents a significant wildland fire threat to the surrounding residential community. The reduction of fuel load, through a prescribed fire, is the appropriate safety step in protecting surrounding residents and their homes," HFD said in a release.

Firefighters will perform and oversee the fire and will also coordinate with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the Houston Health Department to make sure there is no air impact.

“This proactive approach is the most practical way to reduce dangerous accumulation of combustible fuels and protect our community by reducing the risk of unwanted wildfires in the future. Our wildland firefighting group and emergency operations personnel, in collaboration with our safety partners, will ensure a professional controlled burn operation,” Fire Chief Samuel Peña said.

HFD will alert nearby residents to make sure everyone is aware of what's going on. Smoke could be seen in the area and HFD is asking residents who live near the burn site to avoid calling 911. Drivers are being told to reduce speed and use headlights when smoke is present.