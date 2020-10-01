AL WAKRAH, Qatar — Have you ever seen anything like this?

Most likely you haven't.

That's because a number of phenomenons had to come together at just the right time for an epic sunrise photo that has now gone viral.

The picture, taken by photographer Elias Chasiotis while in Qatar, features the sun appearing to rise in two separate pieces.

Chasiotis submitted his photo to NASA, which then shared it as its "Picture of the Day" back on Dec. 28. The photo has since garnered international attention with people likening the image to devil horns.

NASA explained that the sun appeared to rise in two pieces because of a partial eclipse.

"The dark circle near the top of the atmospherically-reddened Sun is the Moon -- but so is the dark peak just below it," NASA shared. "This is because along the way, the Earth's atmosphere had an inversion layer of unusually warm air which acted like a gigantic lens and created a second image."

While Chasiotis captured the partial eclipse, others on Earth had their attention turned to a full annular solar eclipse. That's when the moon appears completely surrounded by the background sun, according to NASA.

You may remember that as the "ring of fire" late last month.

