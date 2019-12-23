CHICAGO — Dennis Muilenburg resigned as Boeing's CEO and the Board director, the company announced Monday.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will serve as interim CEO until Chairman David Calhoun becomes the permanent CEO on Jan. 13.

The company says the change in leadership was "necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders."

Boeing will "operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers," the company wrote in a press release.

"I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 MAX. I am honored to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation," Calhoun said in a prepared statement.

Additionally, Board member Lawrence Kellner becomes the non-executive chairman of the Board.

Muilenburg previously lost his title as chair of the aircraft manufacturer, nearly a year after the first of two crashes of its 737 MAX that together killed 346 people. The company announced it would separate the two jobs and elected Calhoun to serve as the non-executive chair. Muilenburg said in a statement that he supported splitting the CEO and chairman jobs.

The MAX was Boeing's best-selling plane until being grounded worldwide in March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The company has set aside billions to compensate airlines affected by the grounding.

The company announced it will temporarily halt production of the 737 Max in January as the fleet remains grounded. The company said no layoffs or furlough were expected at this time.

Boeing's troubled 737 Max airplanes won't be cleared for flight until 2020 at the earliest, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said on December 11.