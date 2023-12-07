Victor Glover, who will pilot next year's historic Artemis II mission, talks to KHOU 11

It'll be the first time a person of color and woman will head to the moon.

HOUSTON — At the end of next year, the Artemis II will blast off for a mission around the moon. The historic 4-person crew includes the first woman and first person of color selected for a moon mission.

We spoke one-on-one with Victor Glover, who will pilot that mission. It's the first manned mission to the moon in more than 50 years and will last 10 days with three Americans and one Canadian onboard.

“We’re going to go really fast,” Glover said. “Faster than most humans have ever gone. I’m a test pilot and an adrenaline junky. I look forward to that. Let’s go fast. Let’s go to the moon. Splash down in the Pacific.”

This week, he’s serving as the honorary chair of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity conclave happening in Houston, but he’ll spend the next year preparing his family and training with his crew at the Johnson Space Center. He says the mission of Artemis II is to demonstrate the Orion spacecraft’s ability to carry people around the moon and back safely.

It will be followed by a mission to return astronauts to the surface of the moon for the first time since the Apollo era.

“This is about humanity’s exploration of our next-door neighbor planet and the rest of our solar system,” Glover said. “The moon is just the starting point.”

The historic Artemis II crew includes the first person of color selected for a moon mission and the first woman. Glover hopes people following their journey will be inspired.

“Our mission is nine days and two hours,” he said. “If humanity can focus on unity and inspiration and working together for 10 days, that’s a cue that we can do it together for the long term.”

