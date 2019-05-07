The United States made history 50 years ago when two American astronauts became the first humans in history to walk on the moon.

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the lunar surface July 20, 1969, after a four-day space flight carried them from Cape Kennedy, Florida, hundreds of thousands of miles away into the history books.

Follow along the historic Apollo 11 mission with the interactive timeline below. (Can't see the timeline: tap here.)

Photos: 50 years ago, NASA sent man to the moon