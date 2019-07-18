HOUSTON, Texas — It was a big surprise for United passengers in Newark Wednesday. They thought they were boarding just a normal flight to Houston, but turns out, it was much more than that.

It was celebration a mile high. Let’s call it a launch party.

From Newark to Houston, the party started in one part of the country and ended in another.

“It's something we all should celebrate. It’s something that’s recognized around the world," said CEO of Space Center Houston William Harris.

“In our city, we go big, or we go home," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Their small steps onto the plane took them in to honor our giant leap. Surprise guests, astronauts Kevin Ford and Peggy Whitson, were also on board.

Passengers were given space ice cream, goodie bags and even played a game.

“We got to meet astronauts, do math on the plane, win stuff. It was like a win-win situation," passenger Aditya Malankar said.

As the first female commander of the ISS, Whitson said Apollo 11 played a significant role in her life.

“It turned my life toward becoming an astronaut," Whitson said.

She hopes to be that same inspiration for young boys and girls today.

“Just do the best job, make it happen. Be the best at what you do, and you will succeed," Whitson said.

The flight was hosted by United in partnership with Houston First and Space Center Houston. A water cannon salute wrapped up the flight, and then another party at Bush Airport, praising the past, while also focusing on the future.

“In roughly 3 years, we will have astronauts back at the moon in the region of the moon, this time, women and men," said Director of Johnson Space Center Mark Geyer.

And then, we’re off to Mars.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Killer on the run: Husband, wife were just minutes from home when someone shot her in the head

Do you know him? Man wanted in fatal parking lot shooting

Three in custody after robbing Verizon store, leading police on chase through NW Houston