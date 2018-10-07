Is your TV spying on you?

Experts say smart televisions could be listening in on your conversations, depending on which model you own.

“A lot of them do have microphones. Newer ones have video cameras, so they can watch and listen to what we’re doing,” said Michael Garfield, The High-Tech Texas. “We’re getting lazy. Instead of using our remote control, we want to use our voice to say “change to channel 11,” and make it simpler. But some of the higher end models, the microphone is always on. A lot of people worry that information is going to be sent back through the internet to the company and a third-party company also.”

Television models with voice command features are equipped with microphones.

Look for a microphone icon in your TV’s settings. That’s where you can find out if your device is set to listen during commands, or if it listens constantly.

“Companies like Apple and ROKU, they’re smarter companies than TV companies. They do security better than your typical Samsung, LG, and Sony. If you do want to utilize the smartness of a TV, I would go to one of the third-party services,” said Garfield.

The safest way to make sure your private information is not shared is to disconnect your television from the internet.

