HOUSTON - Today, it’s impossible to imagine life without them; from the time you wake up until you go to bed.

Whether it’s high-speed in your hand or downloading on your desktop, we’re talking, touching, and really only functioning because of our computers.

So it’s almost hard to believe that just 30 years ago, computers were pretty much non-existent in American homes.

Apparently that was the time of pay phones, phone books and checks in the mail.

In 1984 – only 8 percent of homes had access to a computer. Fast forward only three decades, that number is up 11 times.

By 2016, 89 percent of homes had some sort of computer -- 76 percent using a smartphone, 58 percent a tablet, but still most -- 77 percent -- had a desktop or laptop computer.

Forty-eight percent of homes have all of three. Hashtag fancy.

But what’s a computer without world wide access?

In 2015, 77.2 percent of homes had an internet subscription. Pretty sure that was zero in the '80s. Data collection doesn’t even start until 1997.

That number, 77 percent, went up almost 5 percent alone the very next year and is still increasing.

One thing is for sure, though, online activity is increasing every day.

The internet has become such an integral part of our lives that life without it would be as sad as Snapchat without filters.

