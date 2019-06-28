HOUSTON, Texas — If you’re tired of having to take medicine every day, there may be relief in sight.

A new device is being developed right here in Houston that will automatically give you your medicine every day without having to lift a finger.

Inside a lab at Houston Methodist, researchers are dedicating their lives to making ours, easier.

“This is the first prototype that we have developed," Houston Methodist Research Institute Professor Alessandro Grattoni, PhD, said.

Their newest baby, they’re calling NDS-2, is like a small computer chip. But instead of going into your laptop, it’s inserted in you.

“The device can release drugs and medication for an extended period of time, we’re talking months, maybe years," Grattoni said.

For Grattoni, it’s been nine years of trial and error to get this far - a few years away from human trial.

Here’s how it works:

The device is put into your arm with your medications inside it. Bluetooth technology allows your doctor to control it from an app on their phone. And from far away, they’re able to give you the proper dose anytime. any day.

You do nothing, but eventually get it refilled.

“We can reach into the device through needles, through a simple injection, and reload the drug inside the implant reservoir," Grattoni said.

And they’re hoping your doctor can be as far away from you as another planet. The research will be out of this world - literally.

The device will be tested on the International Space Station in animal models next year.

“Even could serve astronauts who are travelling into long-term exploration," Grattoni said.

The NDS-2 is geared toward people with chronic diseases, like diabetes, arthritis, and high blood pressure.

“Parkinson's is another one of those diseases where you have to take medicine multiple times a day and you have to take it at specific times," Grattoni said.

But if this won’t help you, one of the other devices their developing just might: implants that can prevent HIV, target cancerous tumors and prevent muscle loss in zero gravity.

It’s medicine of the future. A small device that just might change your life.

Researchers hope the device will be ready for clinical trial on humans in about four years. Best case scenario, it may be available to patients a year after that.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM