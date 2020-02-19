HOUSTON — Nearly 8 million people are stalked every year in the U.S. – 85 percent of that by people, we know, especially an ex.

Some of the ways stalkers stalk:

They randomly show up..

They send gifts.

They monitor your phone.

Which brings me to why we’re here. Technology has brought a whole new world to stalkers.

“It’s changed the game, a lot.”

Not in a good way.

“It’s made it more of a challenge for us as law enforcement, to address that, and it’s given them another avenue to engage in that kind of behavior,” Brad Rudolph, Harris County Sheriff’s Office’s Threat Management Unit, said.

MORE SAFE & SOUND

From new apps to new devices, stalking is now easier than ever.

This is called Flexispy, just one of many versions of spyware.

This is called Flexispy, just one of many versions of spyware.

KHOU

Invisible software installed on your phone or computer that allows someone else to track everything you do – read your messages, see where you go, even listen to your phone calls.

Flexispy insinuates it’s for parents to use to legally monitor their kids, but you can see how this might also appeal illegally to stalkers.

So that’s spyware. But what about your smart home? It can also open you up to stalking – your home camera, security system, even that app that controls your car.

Watch who you give that information to. It’s not hacking if they have the password.

But even if your home isn’t smart, you have to be, because inconspicuous devices can still be spying.

A simple search on amazon can find tools like this – a listening device that looks like a flash drive, or a tiny spy camera disguised as a charger.

A simple search on amazon can find tools like this – a listening device that looks like a flash drive, or a tiny spy camera disguised as a charger.

KHOU

Now to social media. This one’s easy.

Don’t put anything out there you don’t want everyone to know. This includes you location, relationships, even your favorite restaurants.

And tell your friends to do the same.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter