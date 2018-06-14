HOUSTON – KHOU is digging into how much of who we are is out there following a disturbing trend of social media breaches compromising your information.

Facebook, Equifax -- you name it. Companies across the country have fallen victim to breaches, and that’s your information potentially in the wrong hands.

Millions of profiles were exposed leading to a widespread initiative where companies began updating their own privacy settings. You’ve probably seen the emails. If not, you more than likely saw the notices plastered on the homepage.

Whether you like it or not, this is what transparency looks like online.

It’s not much, but these contracts control what’s shared about you.

Recently, Facebook discovered “a bug in that automatically suggested posting publicly when some people were creating their Facebook posts,” Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan said in a statement.

What it means for you is once again having to check your privacy settings just in case you don’t want everything public.

Umesh Verma is the CEO of Blue Lance, a Houston-based cybersecurity solutions company. Verma helps companies ensure the information they gather from their target audience is safe from breaches.

“It’s all about eyeballs. It’s all about getting to the right audience at the right time,” Verma said.

Your ethnicity, your socioeconomic status, your age -- it’s all information Verma says is offered up by you online. Just think, how many of you have social media accounts where your job, what city you live in and the family you have is on display?

“In return for your personal information, that’s why you get to use the platform for free,” Verma said.

It doesn’t stop there. Think of the access you give apps like Google Maps. You trust them to know exactly where you are by turning on location services. Verma says companies online will take that information and tailor messages to you.

Just like that, you’ve gone from profile to product.

The bad news is much of you is already out there. The good news is you have options.

Verma suggests cutting back on the number of social media apps altogether, but if that’s not an option, consider not signing into third party apps through Facebook.

Better yet, clear cookies from your web browser. Think of them as the breadcrumbs you leave behind.

What they’re designed to do is hang on to the information from your first visit to the site, to make browsing faster.

It’s called browser hygiene. All the cookies and browser history is just information overload, and it’s up to us to clean things out as often as we can.

Verma says above all, education is what’s going to make the difference and that begins in the schools.

“Just like we teach physics and anything else, this needs to be a focus. We need schools and we need this information out there at the youngest level,” Verma said.

If you’re not sure how to clear your cookies online, tap/click here.

© 2018 KHOU