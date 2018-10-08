HOUSTON - The FBI has issued a warning about a new phone scam that is targeting Mandarin-speaking people.

The agency along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) say they have seen a massive spike in reported robocalls in recent months.

Both agencies, along with the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Houston caution Mandarin-speaking individuals not to disclose any personal information to anyone over the phone.

Authorities say the scammers pose as employees of the PRC Consulate-General and tell the caller that there is a package at the local office that needs to be picked up.

Victims also reported in other cases, the scammers asked for personal information saying they needed it in order to clear up any issues regarding their status in the United States.

Authorities said in both versions of the scam, the robocaller speaks in Mandarin, gives a fake PRC Consulate General phone number, and convincingly declares they work for the PRC government.

“This type of scam works because it preys on the confusion many new immigrants and visitors to this country experience when traveling between China and the United States,” said FBI Houston Assistant Special Agent in Charge Darryl Wegner.

“Regardless of who says they’re calling, never send money to anyone who calls and asks you to send it. Never give your Social Security number, your bank or credit card number, or other sensitive information to anyone who calls and asks for it,” said FTC attorney Patti Poss.

“The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Houston remains committed to protecting our citizens traveling abroad from all crimes, particularly those which deliberately target the finances of citizens of the People’s Republic of China,” stated a PRC Consulate-General spokesman.

Both U.S. and PRC officials urge individuals who suspect they have been victims of this scam to contact either the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000, the FBI’s website tips.fbi.gov, or the Federal Trade Commission’s Complaint website www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.

