AUSTIN — Parents are now using facial recognition technology to help them see their little ones away at more than 100 camps across the country, including several in the Central Texas area.

That technology was developed by a company in East Austin.

Rodney Rice developed "Waldo" in 2016 out of necessity.

"We spent the last 10 years going through photos, the two weeks that they're away at camp, going through photos every night, four or five hundred at a time, looking for a needle in a haystack," said Rice.

Summer overnight camps for parents like Rice can be filled with anxiety.

"It's just too painful. You're up at 11 at night, you have bloodshot eyes and you're dying to see a picture of your kid and to see them, that they have a smile on their face, that they made a new friend," said Rice.

The CEO demonstrated how Waldo helps subscribers. Once parents get a passcode from the camps their children attend, they text that and a picture of their child to Waldo.

The facial recognition technology uses that image and runs it against the camp's system, looking for the child's face in all the pictures.

Anytime there's a match, parents get a text alert and the pictures.

For those who may have privacy concerns, Rice said his company actually creates more privacy.

"... because what we're doing is we're pulling these photos out of what might be a public sphere, like Facebook, and we're delivering them privately to you," said Rice.

This service is entirely opt in. Waldo won't search for your child if you don't pay for them to do so.

