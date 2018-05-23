Facebook is fighting back against false news.

The social media giant is removing fake accounts and working with fact checkers to reduce the spread of misinformation. It's committed to making sure false news appear lower in news feeds and reduce their distribution. They are also working to remove their advertising rights.

Facebook provided tips on what to look out for when trying to find reliable information:

Be skeptical of headlines : False news stories tend to have skeptical headlines in all caps with exclamation points.

: False news stories tend to have skeptical headlines in all caps with exclamation points. Look closely at the URL : The social media site suggest looking closely at the URL to see if it’s trying to copy a legitimate website.

: The social media site suggest looking closely at the URL to see if it’s trying to copy a legitimate website. Investigating the source : Make sure the story is written by a trusty source with a reputation for accuracy. If the story comes from an unfamiliar website, check out their “About” page.

: Make sure the story is written by a trusty source with a reputation for accuracy. If the story comes from an unfamiliar website, check out their “About” page. Watch for unusual formatting : Many false sites have misspellings or awkward layouts.

: Many false sites have misspellings or awkward layouts. Consider the photos : Facebook says false news stories often have manipulated images or videos.

: Facebook says false news stories often have manipulated images or videos. Inspect the dates : Check the timeline and see if the dates make sense. Usually in a false story, the dates have been altered.

: Check the timeline and see if the dates make sense. Usually in a false story, the dates have been altered. Check the evidence : Check the author's sources to confirm that they are accurate. Lack of evidence or reliance on unnamed experts may indicate a false news story

: Check the author's sources to confirm that they are accurate. Lack of evidence or reliance on unnamed experts may indicate a false news story Look at other reports : If the story has been reported by multiple sources you trust, it’s more likely to be true. If no other news source is reporting the same story, then it may be false.

: If the story has been reported by multiple sources you trust, it’s more likely to be true. If no other news source is reporting the same story, then it may be false. Is the story a joke : Sometimes false news stories can be hard to distinguish from humor or satire. Check whether the source is known for parody.

: Sometimes false news stories can be hard to distinguish from humor or satire. Check whether the source is known for parody. Some stories are intentionally false: Think critically about the stories you read, and only share news that you know to be credible.

Check out this video to learn more about Facebook’s fight against false news.

