Someone with a serious crush on Beto O'Rourke has taken to Twitter to show their love for the Texas politician.

A parody account for O'Rourke has surfaced on the social network and shows him in action at campaigns and rallies.

The account shares photos, videos, and GIFS of the politician interacting with children, pets, celebrities and more.

Most of the tweets include the hashtags, #BetoForTexas, #Beto2020, and #BetoForPresident.

The name on the account, "Baeto O'Rourke," plays on the word "Bae" a modern term of endearment similar to "baby," or "boo."

It appears the account was created in March of this year. So far, it has almost 3,000 followers.

Some of the tweets are pretty funny, if you're a Beto fan that is.

Me: Come over.

Bae: At a town hall. Sry.

Me: My parents said they're voting for Cruz. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PpX6CZn9Mk — Baeto O'Rourke 😘 (@baetoorourke) August 20, 2018

When you ask bae if he looks out for the underdog. #betofortexas #VoteBeto pic.twitter.com/hjsLoz6nO0 — Baeto O'Rourke 😘 (@baetoorourke) May 27, 2018

