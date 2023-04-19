Man submits AI image to photography contest to spark debate

Boris Eldagsen said he only entered the Sony World Photography Awards to see if competitions are prepared for AI images.

A German artist and photographer rejected a top prize from an international photography contest after admitting the picture was not taken with his camera, but created by artificial intelligence.

Boris Eldagsen submitted a portrait titled "Pseudomnesia | The Electrician" to the Sony World Photography Awards to see if competitions are prepared for AI images.

He was selected as one of the many winners in the competition's creative open category, but gave the award back, saying the industry needs to have a serious discussion about what is and isn't considered photography and whether AI-generated images should be allowed to compete with actual photographs.

“How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn’t feel right, does it?” Eldagsen said in his statement. “AI images and photography should not compete with each other in an award like this. They are different entities. AI is not photography. Therefore I will not accept the award."

Eldagsen claims the photography competition had no clue the photo was AI-generated, but according to a statement sent to CBS News, a spokesperson for the contest said the judges knew the image used AI before selecting Eldagsen as a winner.