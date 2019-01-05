HOUSTON — Love is in the air at Facebook! The social media giant is working on a new dating app called Secret Crush.

The app has already rolled out to a limited audience and will be available in the U.S. "within the year," reports Forbes.

Secret Crush is a new version of Facebook Dating where users have the option of crushing on up to nine Facebook friends, whether those friends are on the Facebook Dating app or not.

Those friends are notified a secret someone likes them, and if the admiration is returned in the dating app, both parties are notified.

The app is now available in Canada, Colombia, Thailand, Canada, and Argentina and 14 other countries in Asia.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new mobile-only app at F8, the annual Facebook developers conference on Tuesday.

