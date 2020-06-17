Pandemic got you stressed, frustrated? Here's the one thing you can do today to find inner peace

"The difficult thing about a pandemic is, it goes on for a long period of time. And at times, people’s moods go up and down with the changing information."

HOUSTON — Depending on the day and who you ask, some are finding it hard to believe that it's mid-June. So much has happened and continues to happen across America. To say this nation is stressed and frustrated and exhausted, just might be the biggest understatement of the year.

Thank goodness for our neighbors.

KHOU11 Reporter Melissa Correa is conversing with Houston-area residents on Nextdoor. She posed the question: What are you doing to pause and get back to center? Rather than focus on all the uncertainty, let's focus on what we can control: ourselves.

"There’s so much coming at us at once. So many different versions of information, that certainly provokes a lot of anxiety," said Bill Prasad who is a licensed professional counselor and KHOU's Mental Health Expert. "One of the most important things you can do is try to stay present. Focused."

Lauren wrote on Nextdoor that she's spending time in her backyard. Scott shared that he's disconnecting from the electronic world, and Lori says she's been listening to music... a lot.

"All of those things keep you centered and focused so that your mind doesn’t gravitate toward the future and worrying about what happens next," said Prasad. "It forces us to stay present and to focus on exactly what we’re doing."

Julie agrees. She shared that completing small projects has helped her anxiety.

"Pay attention to your sleep patterns and your eating patterns," said Prasad. "Those are usually prime indicators that you’re starting to come off the tracks a bit and are heading into the wrong direction."

"The difficult thing about a pandemic is, it goes on for a long period of time. And at times, people’s moods go up and down with the changing information."

So, give yourself grace. Color, pet your dogs, meet your neighbors, get out and enjoy nature.

"I think the bottom line is, you’ve gotta think outside the box. You’ve got to think about the future and what you can control in the future."

