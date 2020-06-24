BeStrong: Pearland pastor uses yard signs to spread hope, positivity among neighbors

"And we will find a way to find a way. And I think that’s what this sign does," said Lowell Pinnock. "It reminds people that there is a way out of this mess."

PEARLAND, Texas — We've heard the hashtags #HoustonStrong and #TexasStrong. Those social media hashtags have united the community in some dark moments. During the pandemic, a Pearland man is unifying his community with two words: Be Strong.

Lowell Pinnock meets people right where they're at. These days, it's outside their front door.

"I thought that it was going to be something like slow motion. And it took off like a rocket," said Pinnock of the community project he started in earlier in June. The pastor was moved by the death of George Floyd during the pandemic.

"God told me three things. He told me that He knew what was going on. No. 2, he says that we will get through this together. And No. 3, He said be strong."

#BeStrong. The unifying hashtag tops off a message that's moving, "yard by yard. House by house. Resident to resident."

Signtex outdoor in Tomball created the signs for free. Lowell then posted on his Nextdoor page, asking neighbors if they'd like a sign, all they had to do was message him for details.

"People are hungry, to see something that’s going to inspire them and not drain them," said Pinnock.

Within the last two weeks, he's delivered more than 100 signs from Alvin to Sealy.

"And we will find a way to find a way. And I think that’s what this sign does. It helps people and it reminds people that there is a way out of this mess."

We may not get out of this pandemic or difficult chapter today, but goodness, kindness and a little positivity from our neighbors sure can help us through.

"And while God works it out, all we gotta do is come together and be strong. And pass it along."

Thank you to Tammy Fleming for sharing this story idea with KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa. Tammy connected with Melissa on Nextdoor. You can do the same by clicking here.

MORE NEXTDOOR

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna