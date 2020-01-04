GIVATAYIM, Israel — What to do with your hair while in isolation? It's a question many of us are facing right now.

Cut it yourself? Order some at-home dye? Wear a hat?

To the chagrin of professional hair stylists everywhere, Google searches for at-home tutorials are on the rise, while cringeworthy images of DIY haircuts gone wrong have flooded social media.

But one woman in Israel has found the perfect solution.

Ahova Shapira, from Givatayim, Israel, got the salon treatment from her husband Ezra while the two were isolating at home.

Their therapist photographed the precious moment between the two, who are both 92 years old and have been married for 67 years. In the photo, Ezra carefully paints the treatment on Ahova's scalp as she sits in her wheelchair.

Yael Shapira Avraham

The photo was shared on Facebook by their granddaughter, Yael Shapira Avraham.

"In every situation my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will feel well-groomed you don't see things like this every day," she wrote in Hebrew.

"The picture reflects everything," she said.

Ezra and Ahova have four children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who always make sure they're cared for, Yael said.

Cases of the coronavirus are quickly growing in Israel. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office says he'll go into quarantine after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.

