'Ow! Ow! Ow!' | Yankees broadcaster hit by foul ball, continues calling game

John Sterling has been with the Yankees since 1989 and at one point called more than 5,000 straight games.
Credit: AP
FILE - This Sept. 25, 2009 file photo shows New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling sitting in his booth before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York. Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was uninjured after he was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night, June 10, 2023 (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, file)

NEW YORK — New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night and continued his commentary,

Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far,” Sterling said on the air.

Seconds later, he added: “So once again, it’ll be a 3-2.”

The 84-year-old Sterling returned to the booth Tuesday after missing 23 games. He came down with bronchitis after missing two games to attend the college graduation of his triplets.

Sterling has worked with the Yankees since 1989 and at one point called more than 5,000 straight games for the team.

WATCH: John Sterling gets hit by foul ball, continues calling game

According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Sterling suffered a cut on his eyebrow after the foul ball hit him. He's expected back in the booth on Sunday.

It's also not the first time Sterling's been hit by a ball. In 2016, Gary Sanchez hit a foul ball that ended up in the booth and hit him in the back.

