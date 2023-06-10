'Ow! Ow! Ow!' | Yankees broadcaster hit by foul ball, continues calling game

NEW YORK — New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball by Justin Turner in the ninth inning of New York's 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night and continued his commentary,
“Ow! Ow! Ow! It really hit me, I didn’t know it was coming back that far,” Sterling said on the air.
Seconds later, he added: “So once again, it’ll be a 3-2.”
The 84-year-old Sterling returned to the booth Tuesday after missing 23 games. He came down with bronchitis after missing two games to attend the college graduation of his triplets.
Sterling has worked with the Yankees since 1989 and at one point called more than 5,000 straight games for the team.
According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, Sterling suffered a cut on his eyebrow after the foul ball hit him. He's expected back in the booth on Sunday.
It's also not the first time Sterling's been hit by a ball. In 2016, Gary Sanchez hit a foul ball that ended up in the booth and hit him in the back.