HOUSTON — Houston will host all eight XFL teams for a combined training camp starting in January.
The Houston Sports Authority made the announcement Tuesday morning.
The new football league starts play on Feb. 8 and teams will start their preparation right here in Houston. Teams will start with a combined camp first before moving to their respective cities for individual training camp.
XFL Training Camp sites in Houston are as follows:
- Houston Roughnecks - TDECU Stadium
- Dallas Renegades - Tully Stadium
- DC Defenders - Rice Stadium
- Los Angeles Wildcats - Durley Stadium
- New York Guardians - Husky Stadium
- St. Louis Battlehawks - Thorne Stadium
- Seattle Dragons - Delmar Stadium
- Tampa Bay Vipers - Turner Stadium
The XFL league played one season back in 2001 and was known for its intense style, colorful personalities and big-time backer, pro wrestling mogul Vince McMahon.
The football league is promising to bring the 'fun' back to football and put "fans above all."
