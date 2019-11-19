HOUSTON — Houston will host all eight XFL teams for a combined training camp starting in January.

The Houston Sports Authority made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The new football league starts play on Feb. 8 and teams will start their preparation right here in Houston. Teams will start with a combined camp first before moving to their respective cities for individual training camp.

XFL Training Camp sites in Houston are as follows:

Houston Roughnecks - TDECU Stadium

Dallas Renegades - Tully Stadium

DC Defenders - Rice Stadium

Los Angeles Wildcats - Durley Stadium

New York Guardians - Husky Stadium

St. Louis Battlehawks - Thorne Stadium

Seattle Dragons - Delmar Stadium

Tampa Bay Vipers - Turner Stadium

The XFL league played one season back in 2001 and was known for its intense style, colorful personalities and big-time backer, pro wrestling mogul Vince McMahon.

The football league is promising to bring the 'fun' back to football and put "fans above all."

