HOUSTON — Houston will host all eight XFL teams for a combined training camp starting in January.

The Houston Sports Authority made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The new football league starts play on Feb. 8 and teams will start their preparation right here in Houston. Teams will start with a combined camp first before moving to their respective cities for individual training camp.

XFL Training Camp sites in Houston are as follows:

  • Houston Roughnecks - TDECU Stadium
  • Dallas Renegades - Tully Stadium
  • DC Defenders - Rice Stadium
  • Los Angeles Wildcats - Durley Stadium
  • New York Guardians - Husky Stadium
  • St. Louis Battlehawks - Thorne Stadium
  • Seattle Dragons - Delmar Stadium
  • Tampa Bay Vipers - Turner Stadium

The XFL league played one season back in 2001 and was known for its intense style, colorful personalities and big-time backer, pro wrestling mogul Vince McMahon.

The football league is promising to bring the 'fun' back to football and put "fans above all." 

